Aaron Dries knows the cost of caring for others. During his work in nursing homes, homelessness intervention and other social services, the writer, who was raised in Branxton in the Hunter Valley, has weighed the price of empathy for those that support and those that suffer.
When the sun sets and Dries escapes to his passion - the writing of propulsive, white-knuckled horror fiction - the author explores and exorcises the angst he sees day to day. His latest act of bloodletting is a short story collection called Cut to Care: A Collection of Little Hurts, which was published this week.
Advertisement
"The themes of caring - whether it's the cost of caring, the beauty in caring, what happens when we care too much or don't care enough about ourselves, became loud and clear," Dries says.
"I had the title in place before I wrote the story named 'Cut to Care' in the collection, which was a parable I wrote after feeling so incredibly awful about the stuff I was seeing during the pandemic in terms of the rise in homelessness rates and the rise in family and domestic violence, and I just needed to get it down."
Dries' work has gained international recognition, particularly amongst the vast and voracious horror community.
Cut to Care contains a foreword by cult icon Mick Garris, a Hollywood outlier, writer, director, podcaster and collaborator of Stephen King (Garris directed the more faithful made-for-television adaptation of The Shining).
Writes Garris: "The stories, be they psychological or supernatural, weird or terribly sad - are all poetic and beautiful ... Aaron works from the inside out and has great skill at making us feel and share the horrors of others. It makes these tales resonate with the frisson of touching death. Because he knows that horror hurts."
While Dries' work has achieved strong word-of-mouth recognition overseas, where Australian stories hold exotic appeal, the audience for horror in his own country remains frighteningly niche.
"The appetite for genre work on a local level is nowhere near the appetite internationally," he says. "But overseas they love the regional flavours of Australian stories. This book has more of a mass appeal so I'm really hopeful it will find an audience here."
Dries was raised in Branxton and attended university in Newcastle. He now lives and works in Canberra. The avid reader and cinephile announced himself to the horror scene in 2011 with House of Sighs, a particularly grim and grimy Branxton-set nightmare.
The prolific writer quickly followed this bloody debut with two more books, 2012's especially bleak The Fallen Boys and 2014's A Place for Sinners, a Thailand-set elemental vision of evil as a force of nature.
Other gruesome novellas and collaborations have followed.
The phrase "they all lived happily ever after" is not one you would associate with Dries' oeuvre.
But while the author's previous work has been hard-hitting - the literary equivalent of blunt force trauma - Cut to Care incises with the delicacy of a razor-sharp instrument.
"When you look at my earlier work, which is certainly more graphic, I was also younger and angrier," he says.
"Everything I write always comes from a place that has angered me or provoked me or upset me. It's always a way for me to reconcile or defeat it. This collection is more gentle - it's certainly scary but not as graphic as what I've done in the past. [This time] I was really interested in melancholy, in endings and in hope. I think there's something for everyone in the collection, in which they can see themselves reflected back."
Dries realised he couldn't focus on writing another novel during the pandemic, so he decided to try his hand at more short fiction writing, having only dabbled in the past. But as he wrote each bite-sized story, it dawned on him that some of the pain expressed on the page was his own.
Advertisement
Working during the pandemic in frontline human services delivery, primarily homelessness intervention and mental health recovery, had impacted his life in ways he'd not considered.
"When I was working through the pandemic everyone was talking about self-care and the importance of self-care," Dries says. "I realised that writing had been my self-care, a way to boil all the toxins out of my system. And it became really apparent that short-form fiction was the perfect way to do that - I'd write hard and quick then edit for long periods of time, and it became part of my self-care routine."
The stories, be they psychological or supernatural, weird or terribly sad - are all poetic and beautiful ... Aaron works from the inside out and has great skill at making us feel and share the horrors of others. It makes these tales resonate with the frisson of touching death. Because he knows that horror hurts.- Horror cult icon Mick Garris on Aaron Dries' new book
The opening tale, Damage Inc., is the story of a young woman who, in need of work, joins a support program in which she dons disguises to impersonate the dead, allowing grieving families an unsettling but potentially therapeutic opportunity to heal.
"When I wrote Damage Inc., that was me writing a message to myself without even realising it, that I needed to check myself before I wrecked myself," Dries says.
"And I listened. I needed to seriously look at how I was caring for myself. It had been a rough couple of years."
Advertisement
While some readers may view horror as a genre defined by its ability to quicken the heart, Dries feels that empathy and sympathy are intrinsic to the best scary stories.
"If there's ever a genre that you don't think is about empathy and caring, but really is, it's horror and thrillers," he says. "It's always about empathy and sympathy, and when they can become really dangerous things if you allow them to be. And how those boundaries blur."
Just as the adage says, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
"Horror stories are often about virtuous people, empathetic people, doing great things with no promise of reward," Dries says.
"That's what I love about the nastiness of the horror genre, that you don't always get rewarded for your virtue.
"Sometimes the good suffer and in trying to pursue the act of goodness we can hurt others. That's something that I've realised is really fertile ground within this genre, as a way to tell really intimate stories about ourselves."
Advertisement
Cut to Care is published through IFWG Publishing and will be available in paperback and ebook worldwide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.