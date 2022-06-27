Newcastle Herald
Tired Maitland Magpies rally for shot at top spot in NPL

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:11am, first published June 27 2022 - 6:00am
Sean Pratt

A match-hardened Maitland will be without Sean Pratt when they face Lambton Jaffas at Cooks Square Park in a key NPL catch-up game on Wednesday night.

