Tired Maitland Magpies rally for shot at top spot in NPL

A match-hardened Maitland will be without Sean Pratt when they face Lambton Jaffas at Cooks Square Park in a key NPL catch-up game on Wednesday night.
The Magpies, backing up from a 2-1 midweek Australia Cup loss to Broadmeadow then a 3-2 win league win over Valentine on Sunday, will take the outright NPL lead if they get a result against the defending premiers.
Advertisement
Maitland, on 26 points from 11 games, have added Jacob Bailey from Olympic in this week's window for changes but lost Pratt, who heads overseas on holidays on Wednesday.
"He's done really well, he'll be a big loss," coach Michael Bolch said of Pratt.
Bolch said the Magpies had "a lot of tired bodies" after playing on a heavy CB Complex pitch but they were injury-free.
"Everyone pulled up fine from the weekend and we had a couple fresh, Joel Clissold and Ty Paulson, who usually start," he said. "We rested them a bit so they come into the starting side."
In stark contrast, fourth-placed Jaffas (17 points in eight games) have not played a full match since a 3-0 win over Edgeworth on June 11.
** OIympic will be missing Kane Treble when they play Valentine in their catch-up match at Cahill Oval on Wednesday night.
Treble injured a hamstring in the 3-2 win over Lake Macquarie on Sunday and initial assessments indicated he could miss six weeks.
Valentine have lost Carl Thornton but regained Nick Cowburn through suspension. They have made no changes to their PPS this week. Olympic have added Dylan Burston from Lake Macquarie.
Joey Langlois, who scored with a long-range screamer in Olympic's 3-0 Australia Cup win over Cooks Hill last week then two goals on Sunday at Macquarie Field, is set to leave for overseas trials next week.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.