Community hub, new surf club in Lake Macquarie council's draft Catherine Hill Bay masterplan

By Sage Swinton
June 27 2022 - 7:00pm
Community hub, new surf club in draft Catho plan

A draft masterplan for Catherine Hill Bay including a new surf lifesaving club, a heritage walking trail and community hub has been placed on exhibition by Lake Macquarie council.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

