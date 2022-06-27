Charges after alleged carjacking at Doyalson service station

A MAN accused of a Doyalson carjacking over the weekend among a spate of other incidents is due to face court on Tuesday.
Police were called to a Pacific Highway service station about 5.30pm on Sunday after a man allegedly threatened another person, 25, with a knife.
Police said the man demanded the keys to the car, taking them and fleeing in the vehicle.
About 2.30am on Monday, police allege a man assaulted a 20-year-old attendant at a Pacific Highway service station in Lisarow.
"The man attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful and fled empty-handed," police said.
Officers will allege that a man stole a van with an attached trailer about 10am after a tradesman parked on Parsons Road in the same suburb.
A short time later the man stopped on Cottesloe Avenue and attempted to detatch the trailer using a sledgehammer before leaving the scene on foot.
Witnesses called Brisbane Water police, who attended and arrested the man.
He has been charged with aggravated robbery, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and car theft.
Police said he was also charged with an outstanding warrant relating to shoplifting and aggravated assault with intent to take motor vehicle.
The 29-year-old was refused bail. He is scheduled to face Gosford Local Court.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
