I FIND John Ure's recent comments, ("Theories only as good as the proof", Letters, 23/6), on science and climate change problematic. He says we don't really know if the earth is warming, or if human behaviour influences any possible warming, but we generally accept that it's been proven. Accepting a scientific theory as proven when we don't really know what's happening sounds to me more like a leap of faith than science. As for mathematics, we really do know that two and two make four. If we didn't science would not be possible, and I prefer to think we discovered rather than developed the rules and systems of mathematics which existed long before we did. A rational universe capable of being investigated is what makes science possible, and begs the question of how the rules and systems of mathematics underpinning things originated. We also do know distances to planets and stars, and, while the origins of the universe are shrouded in mystery, we do know that something could not come from nothing. As for trailblazers like Galileo, Copernicus and Kepler, I liken them to modern climate sceptics, challenging the "settled science" of their age.