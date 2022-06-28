Newcastle Herald
Letters: Bravery like Michael Stanwell's in face of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic church dioecese silence should be lauded

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 28 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FIGHTER: The late Michael Stanwell in 2007. "What happened to him was not right. He tried to protect kids and got stymied every step of the way," his brother Peter said.

IT was a privilege to read about the life of Michael Stanwell, ("Farewell to a hero", Newcastle Herald 25/6). I was overwhelmed with emotion in the very same way as when I read about Audrey and Geoffrey Nash, Father Glen Walsh and the myriad who were sexually abused.

