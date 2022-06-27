Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jackson Baker edged out in round of 16 at Rio Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:31am, first published June 27 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker at the Rio Pro. Picture: WSL

Jackson Baker came away with his third round of 16 performance of the season on the Championship Tour after losing a seesawing battle with world No.8, friend and fellow rookie Callum Robson at the Rio Pro at Saquarema in Brazil.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.