Jackson Baker edged out in round of 16 at Rio Pro

Jackson Baker came away with his third round of 16 performance of the season on the Championship Tour after losing a seesawing battle with world No.8, friend and fellow rookie Callum Robson at the Rio Pro at Saquarema in Brazil.
The Merewether surfer went down 13.4 to 13.17 on Monday (local time) to the Evans Head sensation, who then lost his quarter-final heat against Brazilian Yago Dora 14.17 to 7.
Advertisement
Baker started the better, going to his backhand to earn scores of 4.33 and 6.0 with two and three-move rides inside the first eight minutes of the 35-minute contest.
Fellow regular-footer Robson, though, hit back quickly for a heat-high 8.33 from two big backhand hits to lead 10.4 to 10.33 on best two-wave totals.
A 4.57 from a frontside combination pushed Robson to 12.9 and Baker stayed on his hammer at 12.5 with a 6.5 from three backhand turns with 15 minutes left.
Needing a 6.41, Baker rode out of two quality backside hits for a 6.67 inside the last 10 minutes to lead 13.17 to 12.9. Chasing a 4.84, Robson again fired right back with a 5.07 from on his backhand to edge ahead.
Baker required a 6.74 in the final minutes and he took off on a wave in the final seconds but it fizzled out.
Sitting 22nd on the standings before the eighth CT stop, Baker still has the J-Bay Open and Tahiti Pro left to improve his position.
"Really enjoyed my first time here in Brazil, such an amazing place and some of the most passionate fans in the world," Baker posted on social media.
"Gave it a good crack today but came up short. Losing sucks but learning more and more every event. Thank you everyone for your support. Bring on JBay, Let's trot."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.