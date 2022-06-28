Wounded Lake Macquarie showing signs of revival in NPL

Lake Macquarie coach Keelan Hamilton has taken heart from two improved performances as his side prepare to host Weston on Wednesday night in an NPL catch-up game.
The Roosters, 10th on seven points from 11 games, led Newcastle Olympic 2-0 on Sunday at Macquarie Field before the visitors fought back to level at half-time then win 3-2. It followed a late goal conceded in a 1-0 loss to Valentine a week earlier for Lakes, whose most recent points came from a 2-1 win over last-placed Adamstown on May 7.
Hamilton "was really proud of our lads" after the battle with Olympic.
"We're the walking wounded at the minute and we are putting young guys in positions they are not totally familiar with at this point of their career, but our last two performances have been a big improvement and we've been unlucky in both games to walk away with nothing," Hamilton said.
"There's lads getting some good development and good lessons and I think we're headed in the right direction, there's just going to be some tough times to get there."
He hoped to have Campbell Ross (ribs) back on Wednesday night but said Michael Bru, Luke Callen (knee), Carter Smith (adductor) and Riley Tydd (ankle) were sidelined. Lakes lost Dylan Burston (Olympic) and Daniel Minors (Cooks Hill) but picked up former Edgeworth player Josh Cairelli in the PPS window.
Weston (14 points in 11 games) beat Rosebud 3-1 on Sunday and welcome back Zac Sneddon (suspension).
Meanwhile, Bears assistant coach Anthony Richards said goalkeeper Stuart Plant had been kept on their PPS roster despite not playing since a neck injury against Magic in round eight.
Richards said Plant had tentatively returned to training recently and they hoped he could play some part before the end of the season.
Matt Buettner and Nathan Lozada-Petosevic had left the Bears roster.
