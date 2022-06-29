THERE are still many comments on how the 5.2 per cent increase to lower paid wage earners, and how it is going to drive inflation up even further. What hasn't been heard is what the labour component of the overall cost of running a business is. I was part of the shearing industry when during the 1980s the farmers union continually argued inability to pay when national wage case increases were handed down. A study was done and it revealed that labour costs made up just 4% of on farm costs to the farmer. This will vary from industry to industry of course, but in many cases, we will be looking at 5.2% of 4-5% of the actual cost to the employer, and with that extra money going into the economy, a lot of employers will be like their employees, slightly better off. I'm sure the Fingal Bay butcher has worked this out.