Jets feel need for speed as coach Arthur Papas adds another piece to A-League roster

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
KICK-START: Promising attack Rory Jordan has signed a two-year deal with the Newcastle Jets. Picture: Jets Media (SSF)

COACH Arthur Papas has only a few pieces to fill in the Newcastle Jets jigsaw puzzle after confirmation on Tuesday that promising winger Rory Jordan had inked a two-year deal with the A-League club.

