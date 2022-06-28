COACH Arthur Papas has only a few pieces to fill in the Newcastle Jets jigsaw puzzle after confirmation on Tuesday that promising winger Rory Jordan had inked a two-year deal with the A-League club.
One thing is certain - the Jets will have plenty of pace.
Jordan is the third forward, alongside Jaushua Sotirio and Trent Buhagiar, officially added to the roster in the past week.
Sotirio is an out-and-out flyer. Buhagiar even quicker.
The former Sydney FC striker was clocked faster than Usian Bolt over 20 metres in 2019. Buhagiar recorded 2.829 seconds in pre-season testing for the Sky Blues. The first 20m of Usain Bolt's 100m world record set at the Beijing Olympics was 2.870 seconds.
Jordan is not on the same rapid scale, but is no slouch.
Reno Piscopo also boasts pace as does golden boot winner Beka Mikeltadze and teenage sensation Archie Goodwin.
Throw in wingback Dane Ingham and Kiwi James McGarry, who is understood to be joining Newcastle, and it is clear where the Jets' strength lies.
Jordan, 22, came through the Western Sydney Wanderers youth system before signing a senior deal with Macarthur last year.
He made his A-League debut off the bench, replacing skipper Ulises Davila, in a 3-1 loss to Melbourne Victory in March.
"Rory is a gifted young player who we have been scouting for the last 12 months," Papas said.
"He has amassed a considerable amount of experience playing in the NSW NPL where he captained his team and evolved into a prolific attacker.
"Rory has the capacity to play either as an attacking midfielder or in the wide areas. He is a hard-working player, who is tenacious without the ball and also very strong technically with a high level of creativity."
The pint-sized attacker played under Jets assistant coach Arthur Diles at the Wanderers academy and is looking forward to the next stage of his career.
"I'm excited for the challenge, the Jets are a big club with a great fan base, and they deserve players who will work hard for the club, and that's what I'm going to do," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to working with Arthur, his resume speaks for itself, he's a top coach who genuinely cares about his players. The style of football he plays suits me so I can't wait to get started and further develop under him."
The Jets have filled 18 places on the roster, not including McGarry. Papas plans to sign at least two more foreigners and is likely to bring in another central defender.
Jets: Jack Duncan, Michael Weir, Noah James, Dane Ingham, Jason Hoffman, Jordan Elsey, Matt Jurman, Lucas Mauragis, Angus Thurgate, Kosta Grozos, Mo Al-Taay, Archie Goodwin, Beqa Mikeltadze, Brandon O'Neill, Jaushua Sotirio, Reno Piscopo, Trent Buhagiar, Rory Jordan.
AAP reports: Gareth Bale has said he is "extremely excited" by his move to the United States after Los Angeles FC confirmed his signing on a 12-month contract with options through to 2024.
The Wales captain had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of the World Cup in November.
But Bale chose to head to California instead.
"This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career and I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles," he said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
