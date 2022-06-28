Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Education Campus: contractors head to Newcastle High School during NSW school holidays

Helen Gregory
Helen Gregory
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:07am, first published June 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Site investigations begin for Newcastle Education Campus

CONTRACTORS will be on site at Newcastle High School during the upcoming holidays, doing site investigations including mine subsidence and geotechnical testing to inform the design and construction of the long-awaited Newcastle Education Campus.

