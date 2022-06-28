Site investigations begin for Newcastle Education Campus

CONTRACTORS will be on site at Newcastle High School during the upcoming holidays, doing site investigations including mine subsidence and geotechnical testing to inform the design and construction of the long-awaited Newcastle Education Campus.
School Infrastructure NSW has told the school community the investigations will be carried out between July 4 and 18, weather permitting, and aim to reduce geotechnical uncertainty, obtain information on the conditions that underlie the site, and determine ground conditions to inform the structural design of the buildings.
They will include use of a drilling rig and cone penetration rig to dig boreholes through soil and bedrock to a maximum of 60 metres below the surface; CCTV camera inspection of the bores to assess the condition of the boreholes; and a sonar survey of any voids found.
NSW Treasury has approved the business case for the project - which was first announced in 2018 - meaning it now has delivery funding for the construction phase, pending approval of the development application.
The project will deliver 37 new permanent learning spaces, five new support learning spaces, a new library, multi-purpose hall, canteen and science laboratories.
School Infrastructure NSW said the project may include providing facilities to be shared with the community.
Space has also been allocated near National Park Street for a future new primary school, subject to enrolment demand and a second business case.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
