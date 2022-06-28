Tex Hoy has been given what could be one last chance to impress in the NRL with the home-grown fullback being pursued for a mid-season switch to the Super League.
Hoy has been named to replace Kalyn Ponga against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday amid reports that he is on the verge of taking up a deal in England at Hull FC.
Advertisement
The Knights are yet to publicly deny the reports but any potential exit for the South Newcastle junior, the son of former world tour surfer Matt Hoy, is unlikely to proceed while Ponga is sidelined.
The Knights skipper was hit high in Queensland's 44-12 loss to NSW and then stood down from facing the Titans after suffering what NRL doctors deemed a category-one concussion.
"It gives a really good opportunity for Tex to play well," Knights playmaker Anthony Milford said on Tuesday of Hoy's return.
"And I think he deserves it."
A fullback or half, Hoy has made 21 NRL appearances, including four this year, but the majority have been in place of injured teammates.
On a season-long development deal this year, the 22-year-old played fullback against the Tigers and Panthers in rounds two and three, and then five-eighth against the Cowboys and Bulldogs in rounds nine and 10.
His stints only came because Ponga and Jake Clifford were unavailable, but in the four games Hoy made 11 tackle-breaks, two line-breaks, scored a try and notched three try-assists.
English media reports suggest other NRL clubs have shown an interest in Hoy but Hull FC are looking to immediately replace departed playmaker Josh Reynolds.
Hoy may not be able to complete a move until the end of the year given Bailey Hodgson, another Ponga deputy waiting in the wings, recently suffered a likely season-ending elbow injury.
In other team news, prop Daniel Saifiti and centre Bradman Best could be a chance to return against the Titans after being named in an extended match squad.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien also listed Jake Clifford, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Hymel Hunt in the 22-man squad for Friday's match in a sign the club is getting some depth back after an early-season injury crisis.
Hoy is likely to be retained against South Sydney next Friday given Kalyn Ponga is expected to be in camp with Queensland.
However, his opportunities after the July 13 Origin decider are likely to dry up if Ponga gets through that match injury free.
Milford, who could another option to play fullback against the Gold Coast on Friday, said he was unlikely to return to the position where he started his career, nor take on the goal-kicking duties despite landing five from eight for Samoa at the weekend.
"Going from Saturday night, I don't think so," he said. "It was the first time I've kicked. I need to go back to training on that one."
Speaking to the media for the first time since joining Newcastle, Milford said he was yet to decide on his future beyond this year.
"I haven't worked any of that out yet," said the 27-year-old playmaker, who is on a season-long contract at the Knights but has been linked with a deal at the Dolphins in 2023.
Advertisement
"I'm just trying to stick on playing really well here at the Knights and doing the best I can. Hopefully that just sorts itself out. I've left it all to my manager."
Asked specifically if he would like to return to Queensland, Milford reiterated he was not looking beyond this season.
"I've just been really focused and happy to be back playing, first and foremost," the former Brisbane five-eighth said.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and don't want to waste that. I'm just making sure I perform week-in, week-out."
Milford, who has made 197 NRL appearances, captained Samoa in their 42-12 win over Cook Islands on Saturday night and said he relished being in the international camp last week for the first time since mid-2019.
"I just wanted to really enjoy the week. The last couple of camps I'd been real focused on what I needed to do and not enjoying myself off the field," Milford said.
Advertisement
"We had 11 new faces, so I really wanted to make sure they enjoyed the week as well and the whole lead-up to the game."
Milford was adamant that any NRL deal for next season wouldn't impact his availability for Samoa at the World Cup in England later this year. Samoa will likely have an even more formidable side with the possible inclusion of Origin players like Jarome Luai, Junior Paulo and Josh Papalii.
Knights (vs Titans)
1 Tex Hoy
2 Edrick Lee
3 Dane Gagai
Advertisement
4 Enari Tuala
5 Dominic Young
6 Anthony Milford
7 Adam Clune
8 David Klemmer
9 Chris Randall
Advertisement
10 Jacob Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Mitchell Barnett
13 Kurt Mann
Bench
14 Simi Sasagi
Advertisement
15 Leo Thompson
16 Mathew Croker
17 Pasami Saulo
Extended squad
18 Jake Clifford
19 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
Advertisement
20 Bradman Best
21 Hymel Hunt
22 Daniel Saifiti
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.