Geography offers this nation a gift in terms of enforceable borders from biosecurity threats, as we saw during COVID-19's international travel bans. Anyone who has travelled is familiar with the airport alerts about introduced species and declaring anything of any danger. While routine, the importance of such checks is writ large in this costly breach. We are perhaps lucky that it is such an unusual occurence, but questions - perhaps unlikely to find definitive answers - must be asked about how the mite arrived in this country so any existing loopholes might be shut.