Australia have fallen out of medal contention at the men's water polo World Championships in Hungary after being beaten by Italy in the round of 16.
The Sharks, including Newcastle pair Nathan Power and Keenan Marsden, went down 17-6 on Tuesday morning (AEST).
It was their third straight loss at the 2022 tournament, following pool matches against the USA (14-9) and Serbia (6-5).
They opened with a 10-4 victory over Kazakhstan last week.
Australia remained scoreless in the first quarter against Italy and found themselves trailing 4-0.
The Sharks fought back for a 3-all result in the second quarter before conceding 10 goals after half-time.
They next face Japan in a classification clash, helping to determine final rankings between 9th and 12th.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
