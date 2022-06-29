UPDATED: Dallas Kimber refused bail over Muswellbrook shooting

A MAN accused of shooting another man in the stomach at Muswellbrook on Monday has been refused bail.
Dallas Kimber, 20, appeared in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday charged with discharging a firearm and intending to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man in Anzac Parade.
Mr Kimber did not enter a plea and made a failed bid for bail.
The matter was adjourned until next week.
EARLIER REPORT:
ONE man is behind bars and another in hospital following a shooting in Muswellbrook on Monday.
About 6.15pm, June 27, emergency services were called to Anzac Parade in Muswellbrook following reports of a shooting.
Police say officers from Hunter Valley Police District attended and located a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
A crime scene was established and detectives commenced inquiries.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Muswellbrook a short time later.
He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court at a later date.
