COVID-19 made it necessary to have another look at how we did everything. We changed our menu because we really needed to streamline our offering to keep costs in order, but also to enable us to be more efficient with our space and our staff numbers on shift. We changed our operating hours, shortening our day to 2pm, from 4pm. We changed from an "order at the counter" system to table service. This has been the biggest and best change. We really had to control customer flow and space people out. In the end this made it easier for us to offer better service and improved our customer experience.