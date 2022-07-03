They first opened it up to locals to have a "not your average garage sale" for folks to sell pre-loved goods with a percentage going to a local school. It was incredibly popular, and when the director of the Sculpture in the Vineyards (a 20-year-old regional arts festival) approached Vella about using the space as a gallery for the festival, she jumped on the opportunity as a way to transition it to a full-time gallery collective. Now Vella is also the assistant curator for Sculpture in the Vineyards and director of the Laguna Art Show.