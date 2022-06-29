"Even if we come up with sounds in the studio, I always default to an acoustic guitar," he says. "Benjalu was how I learned how to write and create songs. I learned so much with those guys. I'll forever be thankful for my life going the way it did with Luke [Elsley], Tony [Morris], Nick Saxon and Cooky [Nick Cook]. So, for me, it's always about breaking it down on the guitar, then I have all the thoughts, sounds, drumbeats, melodies in my head. Matt is so incredible - I'll explain something to him then hear all the sounds in my head come through the speakers."