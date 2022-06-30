WYONG fullback Luke Sharpe describes it as a "special day".
Two grand-final victories for the Roos on the same date in 2014.
"I played the first game in the morning with 19s as captain and then waited around and played first grade at the end of the day," Sharpe said.
"We won that too so it was a pretty special day for me."
However, the now 26-year-old continues to chase that premiership feeling again and admits "I haven't won a grand final since".
Wyong, who rejoined the Newcastle Rugby League competition in 2020, remain in title contention despite sitting four points outside the top five after 13 rounds.
They have a 6-7 record, including three losses by two points.
Sharpe reckons the Roos "must win" their last five fixtures if they are going to feature in the play-offs for 2022.
The Central Coast club travels to meet leaders the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday before clashes with Western Suburbs, Cessnock, Macquarie and Kurri Kurri on the run home.
"I feel like we have one more loss under our belt before it's out of reach," he said.
"But we're not too worried about that, we're just focused on winning."
Sharpe, individially, has been in form for Wyong and collected 11 player-of-the-year points. He trails the leader and Roos captain-coach Mitch Williams by two.
He has kept wearing the No.1 jersey despite a heavy injury toll at Morry Breen Oval, highlighted by a season-ending blow to playmaker Terence Seu Seu (knee).
"It's definitely my prefered position, where I have the most experience and where I've been taught the most," Sharpe said.
"All of my NSW Cup and my NRL pre-season were at fullback and it's where I excel. I've played a little bit of five-eighth to get my hands on the ball a bit more, but Mitch said to me 'you're playing fullback because I don't want to move you out of your best position'."
Sharpe, undergoing a fire sprinkler fitter apprenticeship, was born in Penrith and started playing juniors with Doonside before his family relocated to the Central Coast. Having initially lined up with Toukley, he joined hometown Wyong in under 12s.
Sharpe has played his share of NSW Cup with the Wests Tigers, Wyong and lastly the Knights in 2020 before COVID saw the statewide competition shutdown.
He also held a train-and-trial contract at the Roosters.
During the last two seasons Sharpe bounced around Lakes, Wyong and The Entrance before reuninting with the Roos this year.
"It's home to me and where I'm most comfiortable and play my best footy," he said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
