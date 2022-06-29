MACQUARIE captain Liam Higgins has welcomed his team's first "80-minute performance" of the season as the Scorpions once again recorded a shutout.
The Toronto-based club, sitting equal fourth on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder, defeated The Entrance 50-0 at home on Sunday.
"I reckon that's the first time this year we've strung an 80-minute performance together really," Higgins said.
"We keep talking about it. We play in patches and blow teams away but drop off for 25 minutes and they get back into it, so that was very pleasing."
It was the second time this year that Macquarie have kept an oppositon scoreless, beating Western Suburbs 32-0 on April 24.
The Scorpions boast the best defensive record in the competiton, conceding 137 points from 12 outings.
"When you look at the ladder we've got the best defence in the comp by 20-odd points and we're priding ourselves on that," Higgins said.
"We've just got to get that attack clicking. On the weekend we had 50 points so I think we're heading in the right direction."
With only five points separating the top five sides, the hooker says Macquarie are mindful of "for and against".
The Scorpions sit alongside Cessnock (16 points) while Central (17), Souths (18) and Maitland (21) are all within striking distance.
Macquarie, who travel to meet Western Suburbs at Harker Oval this weekend, are now without forward Ben Roose for the rest of 2022 after he underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
