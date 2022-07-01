Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, July 2 2022: Don't get complacent - the COVID crisis isn't going anyway

By Letters to the Editor
July 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The now closed Belmont vaccination hub.

I HAVE just spent a week with COVID, an experience I wouldn't wish on anybody. I did everything right - two vaccine jabs, two booster shots, flu vaccination, all done months before winter, yet I still got it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.