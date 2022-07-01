THESE ongoing union strikes are pathetic. We've all been through a few years of heartache and we're 'still trying to get to the other side'. If you have a paying job, count your blessings. Give our wonderful country a chance to recover and get back on its feet. Give our businesses a chance. As the saying goes - 'were all in this together' - this is no time for division. Have a real good look and see if the glass is half full, and be thankful.