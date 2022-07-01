I HAVE just spent a week with COVID, an experience I wouldn't wish on anybody. I did everything right - two vaccine jabs, two booster shots, flu vaccination, all done months before winter, yet I still got it.
I became complacent, as has everyone else, attending pubs and clubs full of people not wearing masks, coughing, nose blowing and sniffling, less sanitising, ducted air systems full bore to keep patrons warm but exposing them at the same time.
We are all under the illusion that COVID will go away. It is here and like the flu we will need yearly booster shots, with the high possibility of new variants emerging. So don't get complacent with the high possibility of infecting loved ones. I believe we should get back to wearing masks, avoiding crowded venues, sanitising and demonstrating a duty of care towards those around you.
By the way, my symptoms, which I ignored prior to contracting COVID, was a very runny nose like I had the flu. I went downhill from there and rapid antigen testing probably prevented me from infecting a lot of people. Unfortunately those in your household will get infected as well.
I've also noticed that media coverage has diminished. It should continue as a warning for the unwary.
CONGRATULATIONS to Paul Scott on his great article, ("The fight to restore the post office", Herald, 27/6).
In my opinion, perhaps City of Newcastle and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp should be asking the vital questions of Jerry Schwartz, the owner of the Newcastle post office, as to his intentions, as he appears to perhaps be loath to start full restoration.
A further neglected property eyesore is the former Victoria Theatre in Perkins Street, still languishing in a state of disrepair despite, again, many promises of restoration. How sad it is to see these once great buildings falling prey to such a fate.
JOHN Arnold, ("Denial of threat real risk for towns", Letters, 27/6) says China, unlike Australia, hasn't ignored serious climate policy over the last decade, and is well ahead in its transition to a renewable future. I read just today that 95 coal-fired power stations are under construction in China, five times as many as Australia has or plans to close.
China is the world's largest coal producer (Australia is the fifth largest) and in 2021 it accounted for more than half of the new coal-fired power production being built around the world. As of January 2022, China had 1110 operational power plants, and has no plans to reduce domestic coal plant expansion. China accounts for about half of the world's coal consumption compared to Australia's 1.5 per cent. All of this highlights the absurdity of the campaign to close our coal-fired power stations.
IT did not take long to see that the unions would be running the Albanese government. The Secretary of the ACTU Sally McManus comes out and criticises the governor of the Reserve Bank one day and the next day the new Treasurer Jim Chalmers states that he will be pushing an inquiry into the makeup of the Reserve Bank board. Watch this space for union officials being appointed.
Governments have always respected the independence of the Reserve Bank. I'm concerned this will mark the beginning of the unions demanding payback for election support from members of the Labor Party, not to mention the huge donations of poor old union members' funds. The honeymoon will not continue and blaming climate change, the Morrison government, the Ukraine war and COVID will not cut it.
Sorry, Albo, stop hiding and tell us how you intend to fix all the things you were famous for whinging about. A good start would be your promise of lower power prices and the thousands of jobs in the renewable energy sector.
I'M not against motorsport but events like Newcastle's Supercars race should be held on a permanent circuit. A motorsport complex would offer a place that is always set up for racing with minimal interruption to the public. It would also offer a facility for driver training, where young people can learn to drive cars properly and hopefully reduce the Hunter Valley road toll.
Newcastle and Port Stephens councils have shown that they can enjoy the benefits of a joint venture like Newcastle Airport. The Circuit Italia at Ringwood complex, north of Raymond Terrace, is begging for further investment to complete a motor racing circuit to complement their hill climb.
Motorsport facilities like Sydney Motorsport Park and Wakefield Park at Goulburn are fully booked for motorsport events and advanced driver training. These activities require accommodation and restaurants.
If the council is serious about ongoing investment in motorsport and saving young drivers' lives, in my opinion it should investigate getting involved with the final development of Circuit Italia.
A CONTAINER terminal is economically viable if a penalty incurred by the State of NSW for container traffic above an annual cap is removed ("Containers cast adrift", Herald 27/6). As the Herald exposed in July 2016, the state incurred a secret penalty when it leased Port Botany and Port Kembla to NSW Ports Pty Ltd in May 2013.
Parliament did not intend to penalise the state under the Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012. As soon as the penalty was incurred, it was passed through to Mayfield Development Corporation Pty Ltd (Mayfield), in August 2013. When the state failed to reach an agreement with Mayfield in November 2013, it decided to lease the Port of Newcastle to the private sector. When Port of Newcastle Investments Pty Ltd (PoN) leased the port in May 2014, the penalty was passed through.
NSW Opposition leader Chris Minns told Parliament on June 23 that the state has banned a container terminal at Newcastle. Imposed in July 2012, this ban, however, does not apply to the state, because the state is not penalised if NSW Ports develops a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle, or leases the port, or any material part of it.
I believe the ban does not apply to the Port of Newcastle, which has a contractual right to develop a container terminal.
THESE ongoing union strikes are pathetic. We've all been through a few years of heartache and we're 'still trying to get to the other side'. If you have a paying job, count your blessings. Give our wonderful country a chance to recover and get back on its feet. Give our businesses a chance. As the saying goes - 'were all in this together' - this is no time for division. Have a real good look and see if the glass is half full, and be thankful.
LAST week I was notified by my electricity provider that, based on my current moderate power usage, my yearly payments would increase by $1000. It was suggested that I search for a better deal, which is most inconvenient, particularly for one of my advanced years. Who is responsible for this catastrophic situation? Oh for the days of NESCA, the local electricity provider.
CAN any of the rightwing letter writers explain/defend/excuse the Barilaro trade commissioner situation ("Barilaro's appointment faces probes", Newcastle Herald 25/6)? In my opinion if the Left or the unions had a fraction of the stink that I believe surrounds this, the above mentioned would be apoplectic with their righteousness.
THE CSIRO has been behind some notable developments including the introduction of a series of biological controls in Australia. Maybe they could come up with a repellant that could destroy the Varroa mite and not harm the bee. The sooner, the better.
I'LL never know what Jerry Hall was ever thinking. Imagine going from Mick Jagger, who is one of the coolest cats who has ever graced planet Earth, to Rupert Murdoch, who is, well, Rupert Murdoch. Who knows what she ever saw in him, given the fact that she already had her own money. I can't imagine that it would be his good looks.
YOU cannot demonise the unemployed and then expect them to cheerfully admire you. If you people want something done, then don't expect me to do it for you for a couple of florins.
STAMP duty is a charge that should have been abolished years ago. Now the government are making themselves out to be heroes by abolishing stamp duty for first home buyers, letting them instead be charged a property tax of $400 per year plus 0.3 per cent of the land value of the property. With the amount of taxes the government is already slugging us they should address the amount of money they are wasting and abolish stamp duty altogether, thereby enabling the average Australian to get ahead.
LABOR in opposition; whinge, moan. Labor in government; whinge, moan. What's changed? What government in the world handled the COVID years better than the LNP? Hardly any. Now Labor moans that they can't do what they promised because of the decade of LNP. Get on with it.
