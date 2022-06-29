TAYLOR Regan has gone full circle.
The wholehearted defender was a fresh-faced teenager when he made his senior debut for Highfields Azzurri in 2005.
On Sunday - 17 years, 221 games, four cities and two countries later - Regan will suit up for Charlestown Azzurri against Edgeworth at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
"I spent about four seasons with the Highfields Azzurri under Steve Piggott, then James Pascoe and Greg Smith," Regan said. "I also played there as a junior and I live a stone's throw away in Whitebridge. It makes sense.
"Add to that, I have good mates Nigel Boogaard and Matt Tully there. Tully is someone who I grew up with from age five. He has played at the club his whole life and has never won a trophy.
"That was the reason I came back from Malaysia at the end of last year. I was ready to go back and play in the NPL, take it a little less seriously and spend more time at home with the family."
Regan had intended to join Azzurri, where he will be one of three former A-League players alongside Boogaard and Jacob Melling, for the start of the season.
However, Jets coach Arthur Papas intervened, allowing Regan to complete his national league career where it started.
"When the Jets called, that was a no-brainer," the central defender said. "When that was no longer on the table, I wasn't willing to move elsewhere to continue in the A-League. There were a couple of things that popped up but I didn't even entertained the thought. My eldest boy is in school and the family is settled. Bodhi is playing under-6s with Dudley. I enjoy watching him and I am happy to be at Azzurri."
Regan, who is the national sales manager at Newcastle sportswear company Cliquesport, has been training with Azzurri for the past three weeks.
"I have been getting used to the boys and the way we want to play," Regan said. "We have a good group. There is some experience but we also have some young kids who are good for the future of the club. Hopefully I can help grow the local game."
Azzurri enter Sunday's showdown in the top two on 26 points.
"There are boys there who are doing well," Regan said. "It is not about me going in and taking someone's spot. It's about finding a way the team can play best and get results. I'm unsure where I will play. It could be at the back or it could be in the middle. It has been good training with them and having fun."
Regan played 106 A-League games at Newcastle and Adelaide and won an FFA Cup with the Reds.
He also spent four years in Malaysia, where he played for Selangor in a cup semi-final in front of 80,000 fans and helped Sarawak United gain promotion to the top tier.
"I am not someone who was blessed with natural talent. I worked hard for it," he said. "I walk away now, knowing I played at the highest level in Australian football and achieved more than I ever imagined."
