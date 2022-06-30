Newcastle Olympic are on a roll and the big question is, can they keep it going against second-placed Broadmeadow this weekend.
Another win would take Olympic's mid-season winning streak to seven in a row and put them within striking range of the top two as NPLW Northern NSW reaches the third and final round.
Advertisement
Olympic continued their stunning resurgence with a sixth win on the trot last Saturday night in beating Adamstown 3-1 in what coach Paul DeVitis described as "important for the table".
Broadmeadow, who won 3-1 when the two teams met in round seven at Magic Park, are second with 28 points. Olympic are third on 24.
"It just keeps that momentum," DeVitis said. "That's six in a row and, heading into Magic, we've got a lot of positive momentum and we'll have a few players back."
Jets striker Jemma House and steely midfielder Keely Gawtrhop both missed the last clash with Magic due to injury but will be a key players at Darling Street Oval on Saturday afternoon.
** While DeVitis has welcomed the return of some of his more experienced players in recent weeks, he has also been pleased with the showing of some of the club's younger talent.
Tory Johnson opened the scoring in her starting debut on Saturday night and Amelie Hingston made her first appearance in the top grade from the bench. Both play for Olympic's unbeaten 17s team.
** There was plenty of emerging talent on show at Cooks Square Park on Tuesday when All Saints College, St Peters Maitland beat Singleton High School 10-1 in the Upper Hunter/Coalfields Area final of Bill Turner Cup (girls).
Madeline Conn scored four goals for All Saints, Ashleigh Vetter three and Penny Clarke, Charly Cornwall and Maya Schofield also got on the scoresheet. Kealah Boldery was the lone scorer for Singleton.
All Saints College progress to round of 32 and next face the winner of the Lower North Coast Area final.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.