You will live here forever

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Simply captivating, this luxurious Merewether residence has been uniquely designed to offer its very fortunate new owners a truly amazing place to call home.
Anthony Merlo of Movable said this newly built four-bedroom home is like nothing else you can purchase in the current Merewether market.
The residence spans over some 340 square metres, ideally suited for the growing family.
It offers large volume living areas enhanced by high ceilings, a huge stunning kitchen and integrated butler pantry all complemented by multiple Miele appliances, refrigeration and Vintec wine storage.
"The lavish, bespoke joinery and finishes of the property will leave even the most discerning purchasers breathless," Mr Merlo said.
The master suite presents an ensuite and walk-in robe of the highest standard. It has been purposely designed to offer privacy and separation whereas other areas of the home offer quality family time by way of multiple living and alfresco zones.
The home is enhanced by quality soft furnishings, high-end joinery, magnificent bathrooms, smart wiring technology, ducted air conditioning, electrically heated pool, grassed courtyard and an inclusion list that will leave you wanting for nothing.
Mr Merlo said this property could be a forever home for a family wanting something a little more special.
