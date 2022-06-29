Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Hunter Rugby Union: Premier Rugby clubs wave bye,bye to Lake Macquarie Roos

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 29 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ENVIRINMEMT: Lake Macquarie will field two teams in the Hunter Rugby Union second-tier competition from Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

LAKE Macquarie have been wiped from 2022 Premier Rugby records, including the Anderson Medal tally, and clubs that were scheduled to play the Roos will have a bye in that round.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.