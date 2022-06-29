LAKE Macquarie have been wiped from 2022 Premier Rugby records, including the Anderson Medal tally, and clubs that were scheduled to play the Roos will have a bye in that round.
The Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) board made the decision last week to demote the Roos to Divisional rugby, where they will field two teams.
The move was undertaken due to a series of lopsided scorelines and issues with player numbers and strength.
Similar measures were taken last season, with Lake Macquarie staying in Premier Rugby but dropping out of first grade, with their teams filtering down to second and third grade.
That was done at the completion of the first round of games, which meant results from previous matches against the Roos stood.
However, this season the Roos were axed before the end of the first round - they were yet to play University.
Subsequently, results involving Lake Macquarie have been wiped from competition ladders, leading try-scorers and point-scorer lists and Anderson Medal best and fairest tally.
The HRU put a proposal to premier clubs in which the clubs with the bye would slot into the Lake Macquarie fixture. That would have removed all byes and ensured clubs maintained home games already scheduled.
However, it was rejected by the clubs due to the inequity in the draw, with clubs playing some team three teams three times and not others.
A new draw for divisional rugby, which expands from seven teams to nine, will be finalised for Saturday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
