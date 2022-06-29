Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Leo Bertos stands down as Weston Bears coach

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leo Bertos, right, with star signing Michael McGlinchey this season.

Former Kiwi international Leo Bertos has resigned as head coach of Northern NSW NPL side Weston Bears, leaving assistant Anthony Richards to take the reins for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.