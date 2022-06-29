Hunter teachers prepare for historic school strike on Thursday

THOUSANDS of Hunter public and Catholic school teachers will stand together on Thursday to call for better pay and conditions, saying the profession is crying out for help.
NSW Teachers Federation Deputy President Henry Rajendra and Independent Education Union of Australia (NSW/ACT) Deputy Secretary Carol Matthews spoke to teachers in Newcastle on Wednesday ahead of joint industrial action on Thursday, when teachers will rally in Civic Park.
"We're here this morning to come together as two unions to take on our employer, to call on our employer to deal with a crisis that's plaguing our schools right across NSW," Mr Rajendra said.
"We're in a situation where staffing shortages are impacting on every single school. Classes are disrupted, classes are cancelled, we've got merged classes, we've got students left under minimal supervision in libraries, in quadrangles.
"We've got teachers who are burnt out, we've got teachers going above and beyond, we've got teachers covering other people's classes, fundamentally because the government, the employer has failed to address the staffing shortages.
"Staffing shortages they've known about for well over seven years - their own secret briefing documents, the department's briefing documents, have shown that just recently the current rate of unfilled vacancies is well over 1900 positions across NSW public schools.
"That's an increase of 67 per cent compared to the same time last year."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
