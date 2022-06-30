Romy Church is whistling new tune for e4444e

NEWCASTLE'S Romy Church, aka e4444e, recently signed with Sydney-based independent label Dinosaur City Records and fans will get the first taste from the new relationship on Friday.
The Whistler is the first single from e4444e's third album I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle, due for release on September 30.
Advertisement
It follows the Australian Music Prize-nominated debut album Coldstream Road (2020) and last year's Autumnal Eve, which were released through Spunk Records.
The Whistler continues e4444e's transition away from experimental electronic music towards a more organic folk sound.
It begins with acoustic guitar and gentle vocals before it crashes into a fuzz of distortion and electric guitar and carries the outworldly and dream-like vibe of e4444e's previous work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.