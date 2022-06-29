LIZOTTE'S have landed a major international coup with UK blues master Matt Schofield confirmed to make his Newcastle debut.
The 44-year-old three-time British Blues Guitarist of the Year will perform at Lizotte's on November 18 as part of his seven-date Australian tour. Schofield will be joined on stage by his bandmates Jonny Henderson (keys/bass) and Evan Jenkins (drums).
Schofield's songs feature a blend of blues, funk and jazz, and covers. He's often compared to US legend Robben Ford, who performed at Lizotte's in May.
