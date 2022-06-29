THURSDAY
Drapht - Cambridge Hotel
Advertisement
Dirty Pagans, with Zombonimo, Boudicca - The Gal
FRIDAY
Amy Shark, with Adam Newling - Civic Theatre
Horrorshow - Cambridge Hotel
Mindsnare, with by Dropsaw, Rage, Latest God - Cambridge Hotel
19-Twenty, with Kay Proudlove - Lizotte's
Kingsley James - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Dashville Nights ft. Slow Cinema, Cormac Grant Band, Daphzie - Dashville
Kid On A Leash, with Jones The Cat, Tyrants - Newcastle Hotel
SATURDAY
Amy Shark, with Adam Newling - Civic Theatre
PigSty In July ft. The Porkers, Money For Rope, Thunder Fox, Casino Rumblers, The Laurels, The Frank Sultana Blues Band, Alice Terry, Burger Joint, Pow Wow, Well?, Racing Birds.
The Angels - Toronto Hotel
Glenn Shorrock, with Patrick McMahon - Lizotte's
Corey Legge - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Party Life ft. Nick Skitz, Shiralee Coleman, Sabro, Daniel Tonik - King Street Hotel
Omega Ensemble Refractions - Newcastle City Hall
Advertisement
SUNDAY
Stand Atlantic, with With Confidence - Cambridge Hotel
Local Safari with Loons and Slapjack - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.