TWO people will face court in Lake Macquarie after a three-month drug supply investigation ended with arrests on Wednesday.
In March Lake Macquarie police began investigating the alleged supply of prohibited drugs - "predominately methylamphetamine and gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB)" in Warners Bay and surrounds.
Advertisement
Detectives searched a Yorston Street home about 1pm on Tuesday.
They spoke with and arrested a 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman.
IN THE NEWS:
Police said the search led them to locate and seize methylamphetamine, cannabis leaf, vials of steroids, GHB, buprenorphine strips, and other drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to Belmont Police Station.
The man was charged with eight offences, including supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, and owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises.
He was refused bail to appear at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.
The woman received a field court attendance notice for drug possession.
She is due to face court in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.