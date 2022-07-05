The word that keeps coming up when I talk to clients is "depleted". Another client said the other day "my people are like trees after a bushfire has gone through - they feel all burnt out on the inside and one push and they'll fall over. They just need to be reminded that they CAN do this." So mainly what I'm being asked to do is that quintessential motivational speech - congratulating people for the grit they have shown over the last couple of years, and encouraging them to use that to not just survive, but build something even better than what we had before.