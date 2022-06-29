Advertisement
Our run of disappointing results at home this year has been well documented.
We definitely know how hard those losses have been and for our fans sitting through it, I have no doubt it's been pretty bad.
So this game against the Titans, it's a must-win.
We have to turn up, put a performance in and come away with the two points.
It's an opportunity to restore some pride at home, but it's also getting to the point now where it's vital.
Considering where we are sitting on the ladder, and especially if the teams above us keep winning, we'll be relying on other sides to lose in order to make the finals.
That's always difficult and stressful.
If we win on Friday, we might be able to keep our destiny in our own hands.
We're starting to get a few guys back now too.
MORE IN SPORT
Hymel Hunt, Daniel Safiti and Bradman Best are all in the mix to play this week.
Jayden Brailey is not too far away either.
They've been working really hard to get themselves right and to have that depth there now will be crucial.
The timing, coming into the back end of the year, is going to be pretty handy.
We've lost our skipper Kalyn Ponga for this week, but young Tex Hoy comes in and he is raring to go.
He has been playing reserve grade and getting some footy under his belt, but he trained really well with us earlier this week.
Advertisement
He is excited and champing at the bit. I'm happy to see him get back out there.
As for the Titans, I know they're coming last but we can't underestimate them.
They've got some decent players and will be just as desperate as us for a win.
We've got to have a steely mindset, which I feel like we did during much of our game against the Raiders.
It was heart-breaking to lose that match in the final few minutes.
But we definitely took some positives out of that game, that there was some positives to take into these final 10 matches.
Advertisement
It was good to see us fight back and stay in the game.
But we've got to be better against the Titans.
We've still got 10 games to go and we might have to win the majority of them, but we're going to give it a crack.
We've still got plenty of belief, no one at the club has given up.
It's also Beanie for Brain Cancer Round this week.
I'm in awe of the work Mark Hughes does and the money his foundation has raised. He came in and spoke to us a fortnight ago and I know the boys took a lot out of it. He put our season into perspective for us.
Advertisement
He is doing a tremendous job and I love being a part of the round each year.
I always get myself and my kids a beanie every year. We've got the whole collection at home I reckon.
I hope everyone who comes on Friday has one on!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.