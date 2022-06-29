ON a development contract all preseason, Newcastle forward Leo Thompson was expecting to play a bit-part role for the Knights in 2022.
Advertisement
A rugby union convert whose first season of rugby league with the Canberra Raiders was cut short when COVID forced the NSW Cup's cancellation in 2021, Thompson was hoping to make a handful of appearances this year and simply learn as much as he could.
But since making a shock NRL debut against the Sydney Roosters in round one at the SCG, which came a week after he was upgraded to a top-30 contract, Thompson has played in all but one of Newcastle's 14 matches.
"If you told me at the start of the year I'd have played 13 games, I'd be stoked," the 22-year-old said ahead of facing Gold Coast on Friday.
"I wasn't expecting it.
"I knew on the development contract you can play after round 10, so I was hoping I might get five or so games under my belt. But to get 13 already is unreal."
Thompson's tally of appearances this year is already more than he has ever played in rugby league. With the Raiders, he only played 12 reserve-grade games.
The 107-kilogram Kiwi, who sports a thick mullet, likely benefited from injuries to more experienced players but has maintained his place in the side despite carrying his own knee problem.
The only game he missed was against the Warriors in order to have an extended break incorporating the bye.
"I understand now when people talk of the week-in, week-out grind of footy," Thompson said.
"Having a couple of weeks off was good because with a short turnaround, it sometimes gets hard to get up for a game. But I'm loving it. I love this club."
Thompson grew up on the east coast of New Zealand's north island, firstly in Gisborne and then Napier.
He has a twin, Tyrone, who debuted for the Chiefs in Super Rugby this year. Like his brother back home, Thompson is learning what it takes to be a full-time professional.
MORE IN SPORT:
"I was only playing NSW Cup [last year], so the standard is better and it's more physical. It takes a bit more of a toll, not just on the body but your mind - you're thinking about it all the time," he said.
"I'm starting to learn how to balance that up with doing stuff outside of footy.
"Adam always tell us when we're training to train hard and think about everything to do with the team, but as soon as we leave to get away from it and stop thinking about it.
Advertisement
"Some of the guys play golf and things like that, I might go to the beach or meet some mates.
"I grew up around the beach in New Zealand, so it reminds me of home."
Thompson's union background was no more evident when he let a kick-off go dead against Melbourne.
In his old code, it would have resulted in a more advantageous 22-metre drop out. The Knights were well on their way to a 50-2 loss, but Thompson owned his error.
"I thought we would get a 20 [metre] tap because none of the other boys caught it, so I thought 'oh, we must be leaving it'," he said.
"But that is another thing, just learning for me. This is only my second season playing league."
Advertisement
Thompson, who on average makes 21 tackles and plays 30 minutes per game, has been unable to live down bombing a certain first try against the Bulldogs.
"I was too excited before I even caught the ball!" the prop said, adding he had copped plenty of stick from his brother and mates.
"I looked at the line too early. Even as I was running up to the ball I was thinking 'I'm in, I'm in'. I was gutted."
And against the Panthers three weeks ago, Thompson threw a massive cutout pass.
Like David Klemmer's kick a week later, it was out of the ordinary for a prop but revealed a skill that dates back to Thompson's time playing halfback as a junior.
Advertisement
"The more games I play, the more confident I'm getting and hopefully I can start expressing that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.