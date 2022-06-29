"We have gone close a few times," he said. "I'd love to be able to achieve it with this group. A lot of us - Ben Ham, Luke Simmons, Dave Waller, George Ashworth, Nacio Battilana and Billy Coffey - have been together a long time. That goal and the social side is what has kept me at Wanderers so long. I have so many mates here and enjoy hanging around the club."