Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Spacey Jane's Caleb Harper talks Jeff Tweedy, pressure and writing album two Here Comes Everybody

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNIVERSAL: Spacey Jane expanded their reach on their second album Here Comes Everybody. Picture: Sam Hendel

WHEN Spacey Jane's celebrated debut album Sunlight was released during COVID's first winter, it brought a ray of sunshine that was so desperately needed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.