Newcastle council has shown its support for a local abortion protest in the wake of reproductive laws being overturned in the United States.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes put up a motion on Tuesday to "condemn" the US decision and support a planned rally defending abortion rights on Thursday afternoon at Newcastle Museum.
But two councillors opted to abstain from the vote and therefore had their votes listed as against.
Labor councillor Deahnna Richardson said while abortion was decriminalised in every state in Australia, it was still a difficult service to obtain.
"It's still referred to as a postcode lottery, because how accessible it is depends entirely on where you live," she said. "Last year, we had Marie Stopes, which is the only nationally accredited abortion provider, close its Newcastle clinic, which has significantly reduced access to abortion services here in the Hunter region.
"It also means that people have to rely a lot more on medical abortion services, which is the most accessible because it can be prescribed via Telehealth. But it's only available up until 56 days gestation, which is not a lot of time considering that it still costs hundreds of dollars.
"Every time here in NSW we take steps to make abortion services safer and more accessible ... we see exactly how vehement that opposition is in certain parts of the community.
"I don't think that we can afford to be complacent."
Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe agreed, saying the rally was a way to show solidarity and also "remind us here in NSW those rights are fragile and we need to come together".
"The job is not done," she said. "Only 10 per cent of GPs have actually registered to perform the medical treatment.
"We need to have GPs funded so that they can do the training that's required and we need services to be provided in our public hospitals across the state so that people who need this don't have to travel extensive distances."
But Independent councillor John Church said while he appreciated the advocacy and passion for the subject, it was a "divisive issue within the community".
"I hear the female voices in the chamber and their concern for their fellow colleagues. But there are people in our community who rightly believe that the sanctity of life is also an equally important issue that needs to be reflected upon.
"I'm of the view that whichever way you fall on this issue, that this place is not the right jurisdiction for this to be discussed."
Cr Church and Liberal councillor Callum Pull attempted to abstain from the vote, but the code of meeting practice states councillors who don't vote are recorded as voting against.
Cr Pull said he did not believe council should be getting involved in the issue.
"I've been on the record supporting council as an advocacy body, but when you start condemning the court of another country, then I think you're well and truly drawing a long bow," he said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
