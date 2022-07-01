Creer celebrates 150 years Advertising Feature

FROM humble beginnings, Creer Property was founded in Newcastle 150 years ago.

A milestone achievement: The team at Charlestown-based Creer Property is celebrating 150 years in business. Creer is one of the oldest independent real estate firms in Australia. Picture: Supplied.

The real estate company began in 1872 when founder Joseph Creer retrained as an auctioneer after losing his cabinet-making business as a result of a fire on Hunter Street. Creer Property is now one of the oldest independent and established real estate firms in Australia.

The company originally traded as Creer & Berkley, led by Joseph Creer, his son Nelson and partner Hudson Berkeley. Kotara, Hamilton, Adamstown Heights, Bar Beach, Garden Suburb, Lambton and New Lambton are just some of the subdivisions they marketed and sold throughout the early 1900s.

In 2022, Creer Property is led by directors Brendan Walsh and Craig Nealon, alongside a team of 14 staff who are proud to honour the family-oriented traditions of the company as they celebrate 150 years.

'It's our 150th year which we think is an important milestone," Mr Walsh said.



"We want to acknowledge and thank the former team members that have contributed to us being here but to also thank the community and the many thousands of people that have allowed Creer to help manage their property or to sell their property over the years."

Creer Property is centrally located in Charlestown and services a wide radius of suburbs in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter, and they hold a position as a respected agency in the region.

"Real estate is a white-collar industry but we think of ourselves as taking a blue-collar approach," he said.

"We have remained humble and respectful of our past.



"Even though we are very professional and use resources that we feel will assist our clients to the best of their ability, respect, honesty, knowledge, experience and hard work are the values we have really tried to stick to that we feel the company was born out of all those years ago."

The 150-year milestone co-incides with a new era at Creer Property with four new partners coming on board.

"Despite its longevity, Creer hasn't had too many owners or partners. There have been less than eight in that time," he said.

"As of July 1, there will be four partners coming into Creer: Andrew Kaprilian and Jacob Hosking from our sales team and Dayle Eveleigh and Luke Frendo from our property management department.



"All four have contributed greatly to our company in past years and we look forward to these incoming partners playing a significant role in Creer's future.

