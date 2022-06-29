Newcastle Herald
Frustrated Newcastle Knights query Kalyn Ponga's concussion stand-down

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:18am
THE Newcastle Knights believe skipper Kalyn Ponga should have been allowed to play in Friday's clash with Gold Coast Titans and have queried the consistency of the NRL's concussion protocols.

