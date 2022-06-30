The world's best aerobatic pilots from Paul Bennet Airshows in Rutherford are heading to the US in July.
Local pilot Paul Bennet has been invited to strut his stuff on the world stage at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with perhaps the most aviation-savvy audience on the planet.
The week-long show draws more than 500,000 visitors from 80 countries.
Whether he is sailing a 50-foot ocean racing yacht, flying one of his 300kmh radio control jets or one of the rarest warbirds in the world, Bennet is always at full throttle.
With over 8000 display-related flying hours in front of millions of fans, Bennet is a master of aerial entertainment and possibly Australia's finest air show performer.
He is one of only a handful of Australian pilots to hold a ground level acrobatics approval and is part of the delegation that provide endorsements to this height for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
With multiple hangars at Rutherford housing a fleet of high-performance aerobatic aircraft and warbirds including a TBM Grumman Avenger, 1942 CAC Wirraway and a T28 Trojan, Bennet's knowledge of his industry and passion for flying is unsurpassed.
"To be the first ever Australian pilot to be invited perform at Oshkosh is a huge honour. It's the biggest ticketed aviation event in the world," Bennet said.
"Having flown all over the world including South Korea, China, New Guinea and New Zealand, the Oshkosh air show only attracts the best of the best."
Bennet and his team are some of the world's best. He is the only person ever to receive US Surface Level Flying approval based solely on his experience and record, meaning he is approved to fly just meters off the ground.
"This approval normally takes about two years to achieve but to receive it through our performance makes me very proud," Bennet said.
Moving high performance airplanes around the world is a logistical nightmare and due to COVID-19 the cost has increased enormously.
"A freight container before COVID would cost around $8000 to send but now we are looking at more than $25,000," Bennet said.
"But due to timing we are sending the Wolfpitts Pro via airfreight direct to Wisconsin.
The plane needs to be in Brisbane by July 2 and onsite in the US by July 12 so it's a lot of work to pull it all together."
The Oshkosh airshow runs July 25-31. More than 10,000 private pilots fly in to enjoy the extravaganza.
Bennet's Wolf Pitts solo display is described as "12 minutes of high energy, engine-screaming precision aerobatics, starting at a height of 3500 feet down to ground level! "
"The Wolf Pitts is the highest performing aerobatic biplane in the world with an astonishing 400hp!"
The Paul Bennet Airshow Team are keen to talk with any business that would like to support the team and promote their brand to a huge audience in the US.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
