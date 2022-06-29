Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shute Shield rugby union: The secret behind the success of Wildfires super boot Connor Winchester

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPER BOOT: Fly-half Connor Winchester has added a new dimension to the Hunter Wildfires' attack. Picture: Marina Neil

WALLABIES assistant coach Scott Wisemantel sold Connor Winchester to Hunter Wildfires boss Scott Coleman as a dedicated kid who could kick a bit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.