KNIGHTS warhorse David Klemmer reveals he could be involved in the end-of-season World Cup, regardless of whether or not Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga offers him a chance to add to his 19-Test career.
"Scotland have reached out and I've said: 'I'll see how I'm tracking at the end of the season'. ... if I feel all right and the club are happy for me to do it, we'll see what happens," Klemmer tells my colleague Max McKinney.
I can picture big Klem charging into battle, wielding a broadsword and a shield and slaughtering the enemy like Mel Gibson in Braveheart.
Not so sure how he'll look in a kilt, but it will be a far braver man than this columnist who takes the mickey out of him.
SPEAKING of warhorses, Canberra Stadium is no place for the faint-hearted as the Cane Toads and Coackroaches get it on in a bruising women's State of Origin showdown.
Newcastle's Caitlan Johnston makes a spectacular impact for the Blues off the bench, earning an enormous rap from old mate the Channel Nine commentator, who declares that she "loves Origin more than anyone, ever".
But just when that appears certain to receive the gold medal for quote of the night, NSW tryscorer Emma Tonegato is interviewed immediately after the match.
"It was good out there," she gushes.
"Heaps of fun, glad to be out here. But yeah, it's f---ing tough out there. Oh shit, sorry. I'm just so in the game."
Memories of Maroons great Sam Backo come flooding back. It's pleasing to note that you don't have to be a bloke to be a boofhead.
SPORTS fans are reminded that there is only one true world game - rugba league - as Samoa take on the might of the Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea clash with Fiji and New Zealand host Tonga.
(Although judging by the vast number of red-and-white flags at Mt Smart Stadium, perhaps that should read Tonga host New Zealand.)
It prompts the Old Fox to insist afterwards, in an emotional radio interview: "The other codes don't have this. We're in competition all the time with ourselves, we're in competition with other codes, other sports - they don't have this.
"We've got it and we want to play with it now and think: 'Well, what's it achieved? What's the purpose?' Well, ask all those men that played yesterday. What's the purpose?"
I'm no expert, but I'm guessing the answer to those deep, meaningful questions is that Foxtel needed some content to fill their programming while all the NRL teams have a bye week.
Nonetheless, I bet those soccer types are deadset green with envy as they prepare for their tinpot tournament in some godforsaken joint called Qatar.
SEVEN Days is interested to read in the countdown to Origin II of a novel advertising gimmick on the Cane Toads' jerseys.
Instead of Fourex logos on their sleeves, the dirty, rotten Queensland players will sport the postcodes of their home towns.
"XXXX has been a proud Queenslander for 144 years, and one of the things that makes it great is its communities," XXXX brand director Chris Allan explains.
"The Maroons are running out on the pitch representing all of the regions and we wanted to bring some recognition of this to the Origin arena.
"However you celebrate Origin this year, whether it be with mates at home or at the pub with a XXXX in hand, cheer on the Maroons and all the towns right across the state that fill us with that Queensland pride."
I'm not sure about Queensland pride. More like confusion, given that Queenslanders are poor, simple folk who label their local swill XXXX because none of them can spell "beer".
It's just a shame Greg Inglis is no longer playing, or he could have worn No.2449 on his sleeve - the postcode for Bowraville.
Anyway, up there in the Banana Republic they'll be drowning their sorrows in XXXX after our boys hand the Toads a 44-12 pizzling.
I FIND myself feeling slightly crook in the guts, and it has nothing to do with a post-Origin hangover.
I've just noticed a snippet in Danny Weidler's Sun-Herald column, in which he reveals NSW Blues adviser Greg Alexander enjoys a daily breakfast of sardines and honey on toast.
According to Weidler: "Alexander got the tip on sardines being good for you after listening to an interview with Rod Stewart."
So much for the theory that Freddy Fittler is the weirdest member of the NSW staff.
FORMER Tiger, Bronco, Warrior and New York tourist Matt Lodge finds himself a new home with Sydney Roosters.
Apparently the Chooks have freed up funds under their salary cap by releasing Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick to the Warriors.
At least that's their story and they're sticking to it.
NSW standby player Victor Radley finds himself facing a "please explain" after an alleged "lewd incident" in the dressing rooms after Origin II on Sunday night, involving teammate Joseph Suaalii.
"It's certainly far from ideal when something like that happens," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says.
"It happened in the sheds, but unfortunately was captured and broadcast broadly. We are looking at it and we'll be having a conversation with Victor and the NSWRL."
Poor old Victor. I mean the world has gone mad if you can't be lewd in the sanctity of your own dressing room.
