Agriculture Minister Murray Watt briefed on Newcastle varroa mite outbreak, bee compensation considered

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 29 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 11:02pm
Compensation raised as millions of bees killed to stop varroa mite

THE federal Agriculture Minister has been briefed on the varroa mite incursion by his NSW counterpart, as the state government investigates compensation for beekeepers forced to destroy hives to contain the outbreak.

