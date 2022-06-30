Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis admitted juggling more games with jobs was not going to be easy, but welcomed the A-League Women's (ALW) long-overdue expansion.
The Australian Professional Leagues confirmed on Wednesday that the national women's competition would expand to 11 teams and 18 games for the 2022-23 season, to start November 18, then 12 clubs playing a full 22-game home-and-away format by 2023-24.
Advertisement
Western United join ALW next campaign with Central Coast Mariners coming in the following season.
"We can only go forward and any increase is great for the league," Davis said.
"It's what we needed to do a little while ago but it's happened now so you can't really look back. We just have to enjoy the moment and it's a step forward in the right direction.
"It's exciting for us older ones who are still probably around for a few more years and for the young ones coming through. They could potentially be playing professional football when they're 18. They've got so many opportunities to look forward to."
The versatile 27-year-old, who also plays for Warners Bay in NPLW Northern NSW (NNSW), holds the A-League record for the most consecutive appearances with 111 straight since making her elite level debut with the Jets in the 2013-14 season.
With the women's season previously only comprising 12 games, it has taken Davis nine campaigns to reach the milestone.
Wellington's inclusion last season meant an extra two regular-season matches, which was still much less than the 21 rounds played in NPLW NNSW.
"Obviously, for those of us who work, it's still going to be tough to play an extra four games," Davis, who has worked and studied while also playing at the elite level, said.
"But it's moreso the importance of growing the competition. We've suffered and that's the reality of it but it's for this next generation of players coming through and even the younger ones. It's going to be awesome for them when they're our age.
"Hopefully they don't have to work, or can just work part-time and concentrate on football. It needs to be in line with the men as much as we can and this is getting closer."
Extra games will also give teams the opportunity to salvage their seasons if they experience an injury crisis or form slump.
The Jets made a strong start to their last campaign but struggled to finish the season with a mounting injury toll. They ended up eighth with 10 points, 14 adrift of the top four and three above bottom sides Western Sydney and Phoenix.
"With a few more games last season we would have had players back," Davis said.
"There have been seasons where we've had a rough start and in a short season that could mean you miss out on semi-finals. Halfway through the year you could potentially be already out, whereas now it could go the other way."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.