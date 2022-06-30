Newcastle Herald
NSW Country Short Course Swimming Championships 2022: Kelsey Van Eldik and Xander Murdoch to lead charge for Valley & Coast Swimming Association

By Renee Valentine
June 30 2022 - 9:00pm
YOUNG GUNS: Kelsey Van Eldik, left, and Xander Murdoch. Picture: Simone De Peak

The Junction's Kelsey Van Eldik and Merewether's Xander Murdoch will lead the charge when a strong Coast & Valley Swimming Association (CVSA) contingent compete at the NSW Country Short Course Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from Friday.

