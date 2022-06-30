Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

McDonald Jones Stadium concerts: Venues NSW lodges plan with City of Newcastle for concerts at Turton Road

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

McDonald Jones Stadium could host the world's biggest music acts in a bold plan to stage open-air concerts at the sporting venue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.