Newcastle are on the verge of being able to field their strongest side with Daniel Saifiti set to return against the Gold Coast, while Bradman Best and Jayden Brailey have narrowly missed out on playing.
Saifiti has been added to the bench to face the last-placed Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium in a significant inclusion for the Knights as they attempt to bounce back from consecutive losses.
Advertisement
The experienced prop has missed the side's past two games after suffering a knee injury in the 24-16 win over the Warriors on May 28.
The injury occurred on the eve of the State of Origin teams being announced and potentially cost Saifiti a place in the NSW squad for the series opener. His twin brother Jacob was ultimately called up as a reserve but did not play.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien mooted changes on Wednesday and rated Saifiti a better chance to face the Titans than centre Bradman Best, who dislocated his left elbow against Brisbane on May 19.
"We'll give them every chance ... but I'm confident with, in particular, Daniel. I'm extremely confident," he said. "Bradman is very close."
In the updated team list released 24 hours out from Friday's 6pm match, Saifiti was the only inclusion in place of Pasami Saulo.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Jake Clifford remain the first reserves.
The Knights' season-long injury woes finally appear to be coming to an end with Bradman Best and Jayden Brailey the only first-grade regulars still to return.
If it wasn't for the Origin III teams being selected, O'Brien would have the luxury next week of being able to call upon all but one player in the club's top-30 roster to face South Sydney should everyone get through this weekend unscathed.
The only player in the top-30 roster with a long-term injury now is Bailey Hodgson, a 19-year-old back who is yet to debut.
MORE IN SPORT:
Hooker and club-captain Jayden Brailey, who ruptured an Achilles in pre-season training and has not featured all year, has returned to full training and is so close to playing O'Brien admitted he was nearly named this week.
"Very, very close," O'Brien said of the 94-game hooker.
"I actually nearly wrote his name down in the team.
"I try and keep it one week at a time .... but I'll be very surprised if you don't see him run out next week."
Advertisement
Hymel Hunt is another experienced player yet to feature in the NRL side this year after suffering a knee injury in a pre-season trial and then fracturing his cheekbone upon return in the NSW Cup.
Prior to this year, Hunt had been a regular in the NRL side, missing only nine of Newcastle's 70 games over the past three seasons.
Such was his form in 2020, he was picked as a reserve for Queensland in the end-of-season Origin campaign.
The 28-year-old outside back, who has played 108 NRL games, was included in the extended match squad this week but appears set for more time in reserve grade.
"Hymel is there. He's OK at the moment. He is up for selection," O'Brien said.
Advertisement
The Titans remain 1-17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.