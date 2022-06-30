Newcastle Herald
NRL: Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti to return from injury against Gold Cost Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
RECOVERED: Knights prop Daniel Saifiti is set to return from injury against the Titans. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle are on the verge of being able to field their strongest side with Daniel Saifiti set to return against the Gold Coast, while Bradman Best and Jayden Brailey have narrowly missed out on playing.

