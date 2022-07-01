THEIR feet may have been sore and their clothes still damp from the rain, but the team of Big Three trekkers couldn't help but smile as they finished a 150 kilometre walk at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.
And they have every reason to smile.
Between them, the 45 trekkers who walked from Sydney to Newcastle over three days have raised more than $160,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Organiser Luke Alexander said most of the trekkers had been touched by brain cancer in some way - whether as a friend or family member, or from more personal experience.
It made the annual pilgrimage that bit more special, and inspiring, because they all deeply understood the importance of the cause.
"The goal is to hopefully one day help find a cure for brain cancer, but not only that - it's all about looking after families, and the Mark Hughes Foundation are so good at that," Mr Alexander said.
Last year, the walk raised $106,000.
"It seems to be getting bigger every year," he said. "To have so many people from so many communities come together for the one cause is really special, and it is a great way to raise awareness."
The trekkers finished their walk at McDonald Jones Stadium ahead of the Newcastle Knights versus The Titans during the Beanie for Brain Cancer Round.
They had saved some energy to do a quick lap of honour in their Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) beanies at halftime.
"It'll be good to kick back and watch the footy after walking a bloody long way," Mr Alexander said.
You can still donate via the MHF website.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
