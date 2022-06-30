Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic celebrate Australia Cup match-up against Melbourne City with NPL win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 30 2022 - 5:00am
ON TARGET: Olympic's Jared Muller. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic backed up a big win in the Australia Cup draw with victory over mid-table rivals Valentine to climb into fifth on the Northern NSW NPL table on Wednesday night.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

