Trainer Aaron Goadsby cautious about Newcastle debut for Kiwi import

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby does not expect to see the best of Kiwi import Just Home Grown when he debuts in Australia at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Just Home Grown, which had one win and a placing in 10 New Zealand starts, has gate seven in race nine on the program.
"He's been here about a month and we've had a couple of issues with him, trying to acclimatise and get him used to the way we do things, but we think we've ironed them out," Goadsby said.
"I definitely think he will be better his next two runs after this one, but we've got to start somewhere and it's a good spot to start."
He also had Madame Pele (race three) and Miss Serendipity (two) on the card. He expected Miss Serendipity to push forward from gate three improve on her last-start seventh.
He said Madame Pele was only a top-five chance in a strong race after finishing ninth last start.
"Last week they were just totally outclassed and they are back to more suitable races tomorrow," he said.
"Madame Pele came to me as a maiden and she's now won three, so she's getting up in grade.
"Miss Serendipity has had just four starts for me and won two, and we're still learning about her, but I think there's a couple more wins in her before it gets too hard."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
