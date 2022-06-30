Trainer Darryl Wilson looks for Gardens double up

Trainer Darryl Wilson hopes last-start winners Jack Doo and Sooky Sue can surprise him again at The Gardens on Friday.
Jack Doo resumed from a three-month spell due to a back muscle injury to win a 400m FFA last Friday and he lines up in box seven in another, in race two.
"He surprised us a bit last week," Wilson said. "He was well underdone. I'd never trialled him over the 400 but we threw him in knowing he'd be in top grade. We thought, if he didn't win, he'd come back a grade. He did it tough, too. He was three wide the whole way around and it was a good, gutsy win."
Wilson, who trains at Abermain, has Sooky Sue in the 1-2 wins 5th grade race over 515m after she broke through at her seventh start last week. It was her first race over 515m and he expected her to be stronger late this week.
"She's the worst beginner I've ever had," he said. "She just fluked it last week and the small field helped her. She's still young, she's still learning."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
